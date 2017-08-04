NFL Rumors: Jerry Jones Doesn’t Expect Ezekiel Elliott To Be Suspended

It looks like Ezekiel Elliott could suit up for the season opener after all.

The Dallas Cowboys running back, who’s been in news for all the wrong reasons this offseason, is still waiting to learn whether he’ll receive a suspension for his role in a domestic violence incident in 2016. But while Elliott at one point was bracing for a short suspension, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones now claims the 2016 NFL rushing leader won’t be suspended, The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported Friday.

Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott: "I do not anticipate a suspension." — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) August 4, 2017

Regardless of whether Elliott — who never received criminal charges — deserves a suspension or not, there likely will be plenty of people upset if he doesn’t receive a punishment.

NFL owners reportedly have been pressuring commissioner Roger Goodell to come down hard on Elliott. Moreover, if he’s allowed to walk, fans will be quick to point out the inconsistencies of Goodell, who said first-time offenders of the league’s new domestic-violence policy would receive an automatic six-game ban.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images