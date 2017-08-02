NFL Rumors: John Harbaugh Wants Colin Kaepernick, Ravens Owner Doesn’t

Colin Kaepernick might’ve been a member of the Baltimore Ravens by now, if it weren’t for Steve Bisciotti.

The team’s majority owner apparently isn’t high on signing the ever-controversial quarterback, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini. The Ravens head coach and general manager, though, feel much differently.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh & GM Ozzie Newsome support signing Colin Kaepernick, but have met resistance from owner Steve Bisciotti per sources — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

Also to note this is not the first time an NFL team has wanted to add Kaepernick to its roster, but the move was blocked by the team's owner — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 2, 2017

It’s hard not to feel bad for Kaepernick, as it’s becoming clear that he’s not getting a fair shake in free agency.

Given Joe Flacco’s current injury situation, bringing Kaepernick into the fold might make sense for the Ravens. And while Kaepernick likely just wants to join a team and focus on football, there are some notable people who think they know what’s best for the 29-year-old.

Ray Lewis, for example, thinks he’d be well-served to keep his activism private, which of course makes no sense. And Michael Vick, another polarizing figure, thinks Kaepernick should cut his hair if he wants a job.

