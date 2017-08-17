NFL Rumors: Aaron Donald Could Hold Out For Rams’ Entire 2017 Season

Contract holdouts typically end as the NFL regular season nears, but that might not be the case for Aaron Donald.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive end has yet to join the team this preseason as he continues to sit out amid contract frustrations. The sides appear nowhere close to an agreement, which reportedly could result in Donald carrying his holdout into the regular season.

“One source speculated that he could envision Donald sitting out 2017, though a lot can change in any negotiation in a hurry,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing league sources. “But the fact that such strong thoughts exist now provides a snapshot into where the two sides are today: not particularly close to a deal. The two sides will stay in touch, but today there is pessimism about how long Donald’s holdout could last.”

Donald quickly has become one of the most dominant defensive ends in football, but his current contract certainly does not reflect that. The two-time first-team All Pro selection is scheduled to receive $8.5 million combined over the next two seasons — far less than what other players of his caliber make.

The Rams aren’t expected to be very strong in 2017, and matters would be much worse if Donald — who racked up 164 tackles and 28 sacks in his first three NFL seasons — isn’t on the field.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images