NFLPA Appeals Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s Six-Game NFL Suspension

The NFLPA officially announced Tuesday that it will appeal Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension.
The NFL suspended Elliott for violating the league’s personal conduct policy last Friday. The decision came after the league conducted an investigation that lasted more than a year.
The hearing should happen soon.
Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season. Veteran running backs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden likely will shoulder most of the workload out of the Cowboys backfield if Elliott’s suspension isn’t vacated.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
