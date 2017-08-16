NFLPA Appeals Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott’s Six-Game NFL Suspension

The NFLPA officially announced Tuesday that it will appeal Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension.

The NFL suspended Elliott for violating the league’s personal conduct policy last Friday. The decision came after the league conducted an investigation that lasted more than a year.

Our union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of @EzekielElliott. pic.twitter.com/tAxspLs7RQ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 15, 2017

The hearing should happen soon.

Ezekiel Elliott's appeal of his six-game suspension now is expected to be held August 29th, per the language in the CBA. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2017

Elliott ran for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie last season. Veteran running backs Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden likely will shoulder most of the workload out of the Cowboys backfield if Elliott’s suspension isn’t vacated.

