Nick Saban Explains Why He Doesn’t Care About The Solar Eclipse At All

Nick Saban never appears to get excited, as the Alabama football coach seemingly always is rather stoic.
Even after his five national championships, Saban never really got too fired up. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the Crimson Tide’s coach isn’t counting down the hours until Monday’s solar eclipse. In fact, Saban couldn’t care less about it.
“We’ll set it up so if the players want to go out there and get some sunglasses and look at it, I guess they can,” Saban told reporters, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “That’s not something that I’m really that focused on right now. I watch the Weather Channel every day and they already said what it’s going to look like in every city in America. So what’s going to be significant? If you watch the Weather Channel, you can see what it’s going to be like in Portland, Oregon. Clayton, Georgia is the number one place in the country to have 100 percent … my house there is probably going to be the only empty house on the lake.”
This opinion isn’t upheld throughout the sports world, though, as the Tennessee Titans actually are adjusting their practice schedule so that players can check out the show.
We’re curious how Bill Belichick feels about the solar eclipse.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
