No. 1 Pick Markelle Fultz Reveals Toughest Player He Faced In College

You wouldn’t know it by some of the talk leading up to the 2017 NBA Draft, but Markelle Fultz has a lot of respect for Lonzo Ball.

Fultz, who was taken No. 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers, recently joined fellow rookie Dennis Smith Jr. for a live stream on Twitch. In addition to playing some old-school Nintendo 64 games, Fultz talked about who his toughest competition was during his lone season with the Washington Huskies.

Given Fultz was injured for one of the Huskies’ two games against UCLA last season, it’s pretty impressive that Ball still made such a strong impression on him.

It’s safe to say that the first time these players square-off as professionals will be one of the most-hyped games of the upcoming NBA season.

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images