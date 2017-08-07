Mets’ Noah Syndergaard Gets Torched By Dragon In ‘Game Of Thrones’ Cameo

Noah Syndergaard’s recovery from a partially torn lat muscle has suffered a setback.

That’s because he, along with a slew of Lannister soldiers, is clinging to life after one of Daenerys’ dragons burnt him to a crisp.

The New York Mets’ hard-throwing right-hander, who’s been on the disabled list since May 1, made his highly anticipated “Game of Thrones” cameo Sunday night. The spear-throwing Syndergaard definitely looked like he belonged, although he wasn’t around long enough to put a dent in the massive Dothraki army. Here’s how he looked before the dragon showed up:

Did you catch Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard as a Lannister solider? @GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/SO1HhAenIS — James Hibberd (@JamesHibberd) August 7, 2017

After the episode aired, Syndergaard offered a pretty reasonable excuse as to why his time on the screen was so short.

To my sides defense….they had a FRICKEN DRAGON!!! 🔥🔥🔥

At least I didn't throw behind him. — Noah Syndergaard (@Noahsyndergaard) August 7, 2017

The 24-year-old actually filmed his cameo back in November, so Mets fans can relax and know he was chucking spears well before he tore the lat muscle in his right arm.

Noah Syndergaard's cameo as a Lannister soldier in #GameOfThones pic.twitter.com/JaRwh26mdi — SportsBlogNewYork (@SportBlogNYC) August 7, 2017

But given how poorly the Mets have played this season, their fans probably will take any entertainment they can get at this point.