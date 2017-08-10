O.J. Simpson’s Infamous White Ford Bronco To Appear On ‘Pawn Stars’

O.J. Simpson’s former agent, Mike Gilbert, already is trying to cash in on the former running back’s recent return to prominence.

Gilbert will make an appearance on the show “Pawn Stars,” trying to sell the white Ford Bronco that was at the center of Simpson’s infamous 1994 police chase, A&E Network confirmed to USA TODAY. In the Aug. 14 episode, he will showcase the SUV to World Famous Gold & Silver Pawn Shop co-owner Rick Harrison.

The Bronco reportedly has been in Gilbert’s possession for more than 20 years, since he purchased it from the original owner and Simpson’s close friend, A.C. Cowlings.

“It’s in amazing shape,” Harrison told the New York Post, via USA TODAY. “I drove it around and it felt a little odd, but it runs great.”

It’s not clear if, or for how much Gilbert let the Bronco go for, but he claimed during a 2016 interview that he’d been offered as much as $300,000 for it. Given that most people on “Pawn Stars” walk into the store with a false sense of what their items are worth, we wouldn’t be surprised if he started off asking for upwards of $500,000.

Simpson was back in the spotlight in July when he was granted parole by the Nevada Board of Paroles. The 70-year-old member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame currently is serving a 33-year sentence for 12 charges, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

