Oddsmakers Peg Red Sox As MLB Betting Favorites In Short Series Vs. Rays

The Boston Red Sox will be looking to extend their lead atop the American League East standings with a seventh straight win Tuesday when they travel to Tampa Bay to open a two-game set with the Rays as -200 favorites on the MLB odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston maintained its three-game lead over the second-place New York Yankees with a 6-3 win over Chicago as -209 chalk on Sunday, completing a four-game sweep of the visiting White Sox to improve to 8-2 in its last 10 outings ahead of Tuesday night’s Red Sox vs. Rays betting matchup at Tropicana Field.

The Red Sox have held opponents to three or fewer runs on four occasions during their six-game win streak, while tallying 6.67 runs per game. However, their offensive outburst has done little for bettors taking the OVER on the totals which has paid out in just four of the club’s past 13 games.

Chris Sale takes the mound on Tuesday looking to rebound from his worst outing of the season. The Red Sox ace surrendered seven earned runs and two home runs over five innings in Boston’s 12-10 victory over the Cleveland Indians as -153 home chalk on Aug. 1.

Sale otherwise has been dominant in outings away from Fenway Park, going 7-2 in 10 road starts this season, including an impressive seven-inning shutout performance in Boston’s 4-0 win as -205 chalk in Seattle on July 26. Sale has surrendered just four earned runs over 27 innings of work in his past four road starts.

However, the Red Sox have struggled on the road of late, going 3-8 in 11 games since seeing a five-game road win streak halted in early July.

The Rays will try to build on their first walk-off victory since 2014 as they welcome the Red Sox to town on Tuesday as +181 underdogs. Steven Souza Jr.’s solo shot in the bottom of the ninth gave Tampa Bay a narrow 2-1 win as -166 favorites on Sunday to avoid getting swept by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Rays were shut out in their first two meetings with the Brewers, and have been held to three or fewer runs in four of their past five games. Tampa Bay, though, has been equally stingy during that stretch, surrendering just nine total runs to fuel a 5-0 run for the UNDER.

The Rays also have held the Red Sox to three or fewer runs in nine of their last 12 home meetings but went a middling 6-6 in those contests according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images