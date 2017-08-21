Odell Beckham Jr. Ignores Warnings, Stares Directly At Solar Eclipse

Monday’s solar eclipse was a big deal for athletes and fans alike, and while most people heeded the advice to wear protective glasses when viewing the astrological phenomenon, it appears at least one star wide receiver elected not to.

New York Giants star Odell Beckham Jr. posted a video to Instagram on Monday that supposedly shows him staring directly into the sun during the eclipse.

Mannn yall trippin , where the eclipse at? Me n @bradwing9 can't find it no where!😂 A post shared by Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) on Aug 21, 2017 at 11:58am PDT

We’re sure head coach Ben McAdoo and Giants fans everywhere hope Beckham was joking, otherwise it could be a rough season for Eli Manning and Co.

