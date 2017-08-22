Odell Beckham Jr. Injury: Giants Star Suffers Sprained Ankle On Hit To Legs

Uh oh.
A lot of people were holding their breath at the sight of Odell Beckham Jr. being hit in the leg and subsequently struggling to make it to the locker room. But the initial injury announcement from the New York Giants makes it appear as though Beckham dodged a more serious injury.
The injury occurred when Browns cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun tackled Beckham low during Cleveland’s preseason home matchup against the Giants.
And while Beckham didn’t initially stay down on the ground for very long, the same can’t be said for when he was in the hallway to the locker room.
The Giants announced that it was an ankle sprain, and he also underwent a few more tests.
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP