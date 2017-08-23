Old Photo Of Kevin Love, Isaiah Thomas Surfaces After Cavs-Celtics Trade

The NBA world was turned on its head Tuesday when the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics made a blockbuster trade.

The Cavs sent star point guard Kyrie Irving to Boston in exchange for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets’ 2018 first-round pick.

And while NBA Twiter was busy burning to the ground following the Celtics’ home run acquisition of Irving, a special throwback photo began to make the rounds on the internet.

Cavs All-Star forward Kevin Love and Thomas both grew up in the Pacific Northwest. Thomas is from Tacoma, Wash., and Love hails from Lake Oswego, Ore., and the two met in an ABCD camp more than a decade ago.

And the picture certainly is worth a thousand words.

Now there’s a throwback.

The two will reunite in Cleveland as they try to help take the Cavs to a fourth straight NBA Finals.

Thumnbail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images