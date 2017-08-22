Oregon Football Mom Surprises Son With Touching Scholarship News Video

Kaulana Apelu learned he’s no longer a walk-on football player in perhaps the best way possible.
The Oregon Ducks arranged for the junior linebacker’s mother to surprise him with a scholarship announcement Sunday during a practice at Autzen Stadium. Apelu’s teammates and Oregon season-ticket holders were on hand to witness the moment his mom’s face appeared on the video board.
Apelu walked onto the Oregon football team in 2015. He started two games last season, making 28 tackles and one interception.
Judging by his teammates’ reaction, Apelu certainly deserves the scholarship and the greater role he’ll play this season in Oregon’s pursuit of success.
Thumbnail photo via Russ Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images
