Oscar Pistorious Hospitalized For Reported Heart Condition Amid Prison Sentence

Oscar Pistorius has been behind bars since July of 2016 as he serves a six-year sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp. But the former Paralympian and Olympic runner reportedly has been removed from prison for health reasons.

According to Pretoria East Rekord, Pistorius was rushed to a local hospital Thursday with chest pains and is being treated for a possible heart condition. Additional reports indicate that personnel at the Atteridgeville Prison first grew concerned that Pistorius was suffering from heart attack-like symptoms.

Pistorius still has five years remaining on his prison sentence after his appeal was denied last summer. The South African rose to fame in the 2012 Summer Games in London as he was the first amputee to run track in the Olympics, competing in the 400 meters event.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images