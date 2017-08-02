Padres Ball Girl Leaves Eduardo Escobar Speechless With Foul-Ball Catch

The San Diego Padres might want to look into giving their ball girl a shot at making the team.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Eduardo Escobar was at the plate in the seventh inning Tuesday at Petco Park when he sent a screamer along the first-base line in foul territory. It would’ve been a tough catch for anyone, but the Padres’ ball girl was quick to react and jumped up to make the grab before it hit the ground.

And Escobar was left in awe.

The Padres went on to score two more runs in the eighth to earn a 3-0 win, so maybe the catch gave San Diego the spark it needed to hold down the victory.