Patriots 53-Man Roster Projection: Who Replaces Rob Ninkovich?

The New England Patriots are reigning Super Bowl champs, and somehow their roster seems deeper than ever.

The Patriots will have tough cuts at every single position, other than quarterback, when they have to trim from 90 players to 53 next month. It’s a good problem to have, but it will be difficult for head coach Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Nick Caserio, nonetheless.

Here’s how we see the Patriots’ 53-man roster shaking out at this point in the summer after 10 training camp practices.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Tom Brady

Jacoby Brissett

Jimmy Garoppolo

If the Patriots could find a way to hold onto Brissett while freeing up his roster spot, they surely would. Perhaps he catches the Foxboro Flu during the preseason and has to hit injured reserve? That sure would be a shame for Bill Belichick.

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Rex Burkhead

Mike Gillislee

Dion Lewis

James White

Gillislee is banged up, so Brandon Bolden still is receiving first-team running back reps. Bolden’s is one of the toughest names to omit.

WIDE RECEIVERS (6)

Danny Amendola

Brandin Cooks

Julian Edelman

Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

ST Matthew Slater

Slater hasn’t been spotted at practice lately, and we’re unsure of the severity of his injury. Wideout Devin Lucien has impressed lately, but it’s tough to crack into this wide receiver corps.

TIGHT ENDS (4)

Dwayne Allen

FB James Develin

Rob Gronkowski

James O’Shaughnessy

O’Shaughnessy is banged up, but Sam Cotton, Jacob Hollister and Matt Lengel haven’t done quite enough to earn a roster spot over him yet. That could change if O’Shaughnessy continues to sit out of practice and one of those players impresses in the preseason.

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

David Andrews

Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming

Antonio Garcia

Ted Karras

Shaq Mason

Nate Solder

Joe Thuney

Offensive line is one of the tougher positions to evaluate in training camp, but players like Cole Croston, Jamil Douglas, James Ferentz, Jason King, Conor McDermott and Max Rich haven’t flashed enough to grab another O-line roster spot. The Patriots likely would love to keep McDermott around as a project.

DEFENSIVE LINE (8)

DT Alan Branch

DT Malcom Brown

DE Kony Ealy

DE Trey Flowers

DT Lawrence Guy

DE Derek Rivers

DT Vincent Valentine

DE Deatrich Wise Jr.

Rob Ninkovich retired, but there’s no other defensive end worthy of taking his spot on the team. If there was another edge rusher worthy, then Ealy might not even be listed above. Defensive tackle Adam Butler has been impressive and certainly could make the 53-man roster with a solid preseason. However, whose place would he take?

LINEBACKERS (7)

David Harris

Dont’a Hightower

Brandon King

Harvey Langi

Shea McClellin

Elandon Roberts

Kyle Van Noy

Langi wasn’t listed in our last 53-man roster projection, but he’s pushed the issue by taking regular first-team reps. It seems unlikely he’ll earn a starting role this season, but the Patriots clearly like him.

DEFENSIVE BACKS (10)

CB Malcolm Butler

S Patrick Chung

S Nate Ebner

CB Stephon Gilmore

S Duron Harmon

CB Cyrus Jones

CB Jonathan Jones

S Devin McCourty

S Jordan Richards

CB Eric Rowe

Cyrus Jones sticks on the roster again, though rookies Kenny Moore and D.J. Killings are nipping at his heels. If Slater isn’t ready to start the season, then safety Jason Thompson could be a candidate to take his place. Thompson is a special teams standout who is making plays in the secondary.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

P Ryan Allen

LS Joe Cardona

K Stephen Gostkowski

There’s still no competition in the specialist roles. Now that Ninkovich is retired, we don’t even know who the backup long snapper is.

Last man in: LB Harvey Langi

Last man out: DT Adam Butler

