Patriots Bring Actual Goats To Training Camp To Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday

The New England Patriots are going all out for Tom Brady’s 40th birthday, and they even invited some of his favorite farm animals to training camp for the occasion.

The Patriots set up a huge GOAT sign to celebrate the greatest of all time, but they also brought real live goats to Gillette Stadium. The little guys posed in a Patriots jersey, with a cardboard cutout of Brady and in front of five fake Lombardi Trophies.

And, we’re not going to lie, it was pretty darn cute.

We invited some of Tom's friends to #PatsCamp today to help celebrate his birthday! pic.twitter.com/tr2xLVCHVy — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 3, 2017

We’re not sure if the goats got to spend any time with the GOAT, but we’ll keep you updated about any other adorable photo ops.

