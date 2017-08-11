Patriots’ Deatrich Wise Exits Game Vs. Jaguars With Apparent Head Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — Deatrich Wise’s first career National Football League game did not go as he would have liked.

In the second quarter of the New England Patriots preseason contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Wise appeared to take either a knee or leg to his head while battling through the line of scrimmage.

Wise took a knee or leg to head pic.twitter.com/RllSTyNwpq — John Beattie (@JohnBeattie_) August 11, 2017

Wise would remain down on the field for several minutes before walking off under his own power and heading to the locker room alongside trainers.

New England selected the Arkansas product in the fourth round of this year’s draft. The 6-foot-5 defensive end has impressed throughout training camp and is poised to be a fixture in the team’s pass rush.