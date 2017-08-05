Patriots Depth Chart Reset: Rookies Rising Early In Training Camp

As the New England Patriots prepare for joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, let’s take a look at their depth chart 10 days into training camp.

QUARTERBACK

Tom Brady

Jimmy Garoppolo

Jacoby Brissett

Brady has been significantly better than Garoppolo this summer. This isn’t changing.

RUNNING BACK

James White/Mike Gillislee

Rex Burkhead/Dion Lewis

Brandon Bolden

D.J. Foster

LeShun Daniels

Gillislee and Burkhead are banged up right now and didn’t participate in Friday’s full-team scrimmage. So, we’re projecting a little here. It would be an upset if Gillislee didn’t earn the early-down back role this season, however.

FULLBACK

James Develin

Glenn Gronkowski

If there’s a fullback on the Patriots’ 53-man roster this year, it will be Develin.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman/Brandin Cooks/Chris Hogan

Malcolm Mitchell

Danny Amendola

Matthew Slater

Devin Lucien

Austin Carr

Tony Washington

K.J. Maye

Cody Hollister

With Edelman, Hogan, Mitchell, Amendola, Slater and Hollister working through various ailments, the Patriots’ wide receiver depth is fairly shallow these days. Lucien, with two long touchdowns, did prove during Friday’s scrimmage he’s the cream of the crop among Patriots end-of-the-roster receivers.

TIGHT END

Rob Gronkowski

Dwayne Allen

James O’Shaughnessy

Matt Lengel

Jacob Hollister

Sam Cotton

O’Shaughnessy also currently is injured, so Lengel, Hollister or Cotton could overtake the No. 3 tight end role with impressive play while he’s out.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Nate Solder/Joe Thuney/David Andrews/Shaq Mason/Marcus Cannon

Cameron Fleming/Ted Karras

Antonio Garcia

LaAdrian Waddle

Jamil Douglas

Conor McDermott

James Ferentz

Cole Croston

Jason King

Max Rich

Andrew Jelks

Garcia was impressive in Friday’s scrimmage against defensive end Kony Ealy. It would be surprising if he didn’t enter the 2017 season as the Patriots’ No. 8 offensive lineman.

LINEBACKER

Dont’a Hightower/Kyle Van Noy

David Harris/Harvey Langi

Jonathan Freeny

Elandon Roberts

Trevor Bates

Brooks Ellis

Brandon King

It’s tough to differentiate between a linebacker and an edge defender with the Patriots these days since Hightower, Van Noy, Langi and Shea McClellin all are used similarly in hybrid roles. Among the players listed above, Hightower and Van Noy should finish with the most defensive snaps by years end.

Langi has been receiving first-team snaps, but that could just be because Hightower currently is on the PUP list. The Patriots do clearly like the undrafted linebacker, however.

EDGE

Trey Flowers/Shea McClellin

Deatrich Wise

Kony Ealy

Geneo Grissom

Derek Rivers

Caleb Kidder

McClellin could take over for Ninkovich’s old outside linebacker/defensive end role. Wise has been playing on the first-team a lot and could be a Day 1 contributor in the Patriots’ sub defense while rushing with Flowers and possibly Ealy.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Alan Branch/Malcom Brown

Lawrence Guy

Vincent Valentine

Adam Butler

Woodrow Hamilton

Darius Kilgo

Josh Augusta

Branch is on PUP right now too, so Guy has been a starting interior defensive lineman. Butler is moving up the depth chart fast and has been receiving some first-team snaps. The Patriots might look at him as a potential interior pass rusher. Or maybe he’s only in that spot because Branch is out.

CORNERBACK

Malcolm Butler/Stephon Gilmore

Eric Rowe

Jonathan Jones

Cyrus Jones

Kenny Moore

Justin Coleman

D.J. Killings

Dwayne Thomas

Will Likely

Rowe and Jonathan Jones are still battling for the No. 3 cornerback role while Cyrus Jones, Moore, Coleman and Killings all have had their moments fighting for the fifth spot. One thing became clear in Friday’s scrimmage: The Patriots’ young defensive backs are much better than their young receivers.

SAFETY

Devin McCourty/Patrick Chung

Duron Harmon

Jordan Richards

Nate Ebner

Damarius Travis

Jason Thompson

David Jones

Richards started training camp with a bang and has since tailed off a little. Travis and Thompson both have made plays this summer.

SPECIALISTS

Stephen Gostkowski, Ryan Allen, Joe Cardona

The Patriots still don’t have any competition in special teams.

Thumbnail photo via Doug Kyed/NESN