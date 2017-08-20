Patriots’ Elandon Roberts Carted Off After Suffering Rib Injury Vs. Texans

It was clear something wasn’t right with New England Patriots linebacker Elandon Roberts when he slowly walked off the field following Houston Texans running back D’Onta Foreman’s 63-yard catch and run in the third quarter of Saturday’s preseason game at NRG Stadium.

But things changed once he reached the sideline.

Roberts, who appeared to be grabbing his right side as he walked off the field under his own power, eventually was carted off, and the Patriots later announced the linebacker wouldn’t return to the game due to a rib injury. And that didn’t come as a surprise considering how much pain he appeared to be in, according to multiple reporters in Houston.

It looked like Roberts was grabbing his right side on the sideline. He was in a ton of pain. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) August 20, 2017

Elandon Roberts is now being carted to the locker room. Appears to be in significant pain. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) August 20, 2017

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images