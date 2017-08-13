Patriots Fans Have Field Day Making Fun Of Dan Quinn’s Custom Clock

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has a clock in his office, but it doesn’t do much help in telling him the actual time.

Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones tweeted a photo of Quinn’s custom clock, which has every hour around the dial labeled “Now.”

Dan Quinn's office clock pic.twitter.com/FgcmQ2h69L — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) August 13, 2017

The clock, of course, is used as a motivational tool for Quinn and the Falcons, but given Atlanta’s historic collapse in Super Bowl LI, it comes as no surprise that New England Patriots fans had a field day responding to the office decor.

I thought it was a clock that always read 28 past 3 — J0-3K (@Joooeeek) August 13, 2017

Prolly was looking at this clock during the 2nd half — Ryan Sarcione (@RyanSasXVII) August 13, 2017

It sure does. Wouldn't want to see the numbers 2, 8, or 3 either if I were him — tyler johnson (@tybrjo) August 13, 2017

The Falcons will have a chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss when they take on the Patriots in a Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images