Patriots Fans Have Field Day Making Fun Of Dan Quinn’s Custom Clock

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has a clock in his office, but it doesn’t do much help in telling him the actual time.
Sports Illustrated’s Jonathan Jones tweeted a photo of Quinn’s custom clock, which has every hour around the dial labeled “Now.”
The clock, of course, is used as a motivational tool for Quinn and the Falcons, but given Atlanta’s historic collapse in Super Bowl LI, it comes as no surprise that New England Patriots fans had a field day responding to the office decor.
The Falcons will have a chance to avenge their Super Bowl loss when they take on the Patriots in a Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium on Oct. 22.
Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images
