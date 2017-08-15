Patriots Head To West Virginia For Joint Practices With Texans Before Preseason Game

The New England Patriots welcomed the Jacksonville Jaguars to Gillette Stadium for joint practices last week as the teams prepared for their NFL Week 1 preseason game last Thursday.

Now, the Pats are headed on the road for joint practices. They will go down to West Virginia to practice with the Houston Texans. These teams met in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs last season, a game the Patriots won.

They’ll play at NRG Stadium on Saturday night in Week 2 of the preseason.

For more on Monday’s Patriots practice, check out the NESN Sports Today” video above, presented by People’s United Bank.