Patriots Hint At Plans For Fifth Super Bowl Banner At Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots were on the road this past week for their preseason matchup against the Houston Texans, but that doesn’t mean there was no action taking place back at Gillette Stadium.

As fans surely remember, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed a few months ago that the organization had a fortunate predicament: there was no space for New England’s fifth Super Bowl banner at Gillette Stadium.

While we will have to wait until the Pats’ season opener on Sep. 7 to actually see the banner unveiled, construction going on in Foxboro, Mass., this weekend hints at where it might go.

Some construction going on above the Gillette Stadium video board. I wonder what that's for… 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/Wzn9NCdGiV — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 14, 2017

Making room. The @GilletteStadium sign got a lift today. pic.twitter.com/LlerjSm1ep — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2017

Lacking the appropriate amount of room for a bunch of championship banners certainly is not a bad problem to have.

And with New England poised for another Super Bowl run this season, the Krafts very well could be preparing for another banner ceremony this time next year.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images