Patriots’ Jacoby Brissett Explains How Adrenaline Got Best Of Him Vs. Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — Jacoby Brissett had a chance to be the hero Thursday night, but the New England Patriots quarterback wasn’t able to deliver in the clutch.

Trailing the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-24 with seconds remaining the fourth quarter, the Patriots had the ball on Jacksonville’s 40-yard line with one final shot at the end zone to tie the game. There would be no late-game magic at Gillette Stadium in the preseason opener, though, as Brissett sailed the football well past the end zone to seal the Jaguars’ victory.

After the game, the second-year quarterback chalked up his errant pass to adrenaline.

“It was, I mean, you’re trying to win the game,” he said. “That’s probably why I sailed it 10 yards out of bounds, so I’ve got to control that a little bit.”

Brissett entered the contest in the third quarter after Jimmy Garoppolo posted a strong first half. It was a modest night for Brissett, as he completed 8 of his 13 passes for just 88 yards. But if he’s able to get those jitters out of his system, we imagine his stats will improve throughout the rest of the preseason.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images