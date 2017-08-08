Patriots Joint Practice Attendance: Five Players Missing Vs. Jaguars

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots were down several key players Tuesday for their second joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wide receiver Matthew Slater, tackle Tony Garcia, cornerback Eric Rowe and linebackers Shea McClellin and Trevor Bates all were absent from the session — an unusually high number of no-shows for a Patriots camp practice. Slater was the only player missing Monday.

Garcia, Rowe, McClellin and Bates all had perfect training camp attendance entering Tuesday.

Tackle Nate Solder, running back Mike Gillislee, safety David Jones, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, defensive tackle Vincent Valentine and wide receiver Cody Hollister all shifted to a separate field after warmups and did not participate in drills with the rest of the team.

Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola took part in positional drills against Jaguars defensive backs but sat out the team portion of practice.

