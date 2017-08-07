Patriots Joint Practice Attendance: Matthew Slater Absent; Six Limited

FOXBORO, Mass. — Special teams captain Matthew Slater was the only New England Patriots player missing from Monday’s joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It was the third consecutive practice Slater had missed since leaving last Thursday’s session with an undisclosed injury.

Running back Mike Gillislee, safety David Jones, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, tackle Nate Solder and wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Cody Hollister all were limited in practice and did not participate in positional or team drills.

Those five players spent most of the session working out on a separate field, as did linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew

Jelks. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images