Patriots Joint Practice Attendance: Shea McClellin Among Four Absent

FOXBORO, Mass. — Four New England Patriots players were not present Wednesday at the team’s nearly two-hour-long walkthrough with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Linebacker Shea McClellin, cornerback Eric Rowe, wide receiver Matthew Slater and tight end Matt Lengel all were not spotted at the 90-minute session, which took place one day before the Patriots and Jaguars’ preseason opener at Gillette Stadium.

McClellin and Rowe both missed Tuesday’s joint practice, as well. Slater has not practiced since suffering an injury last Thursday. Wednesday was Lengel’s first absence of training camp.

Running back Mike Gillislee, wide receiver Cody Hollister, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, safety David Jones and tackle Nate Solder spent the morning working on a separate field, as did linebacker Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP) and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list).

Tackle Tony Garcia and linebacker Trevor Bates both returned after sitting out Tuesday’s session, but Garcia exited the field midway through practice.

Former Patriots defensive tackle Vince Wilfork also was in attendance. Wilfork, who played 11 seasons for New England and two for the Houston Texans, will officially announce his retirement Wednesday in a ceremony at Gillette.

