Patriots Practice Attendance: Stephon Gilmore Held Out Of Drills Vs. Texans

The New England Patriots were missing several notable players Tuesday as they took part in their first of two joint practices with the Houston Texans.

Running back Mike Gillislee, tight end Matt Lengel, linebackers Dont’a Hightower and Shea McClellin; special teamers Matthew Slater and Brandon King; offensive tackles Nate Solder, Tony Garcia and Andrew Jelks; and defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Keionta Davis all were absent, according to reporters on the scene at The Greenbrier resort in Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, meanwhile, attended practice but was held out of drills.

Stephon Gilmore did not participate today. Was here. Just didn't do anything in team drills. Eric Rowe saw reps opposite Malcolm Butler. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) August 15, 2017

Unlike the 11 previously mentioned players, all of whom had been either absent or limited at times during training camp, Gilmore had been a full participant in every practice before Tuesday, including Monday’s session outside Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots and Texans will hold another joint practice Wednesday morning in West Virginia ahead of their preseason matchup Saturday night at NRG Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com