Patriots Reportedly Become First NFL Team To Buy Own Planes To Fly To Games

When the New England Patriots arrive in enemy territory for the upcoming NFL season and beyond, they’ll be doing so in unprecedented style.

During the offseason, the Pats purchased two 767 Boeing wide-body jets, making them the first NFL team to purchase their own plane to fly to games, ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported Tuesday. One plane will be the primary plane, while the other will serve as a backup, though both feature only first-class seats and the same exterior.

Speaking of the exterior, the Patriots, per usual, aren’t concerned with modesty.

Honestly, it’s a bit surprising the team didn’t leave room on the tail for a few more Lombardi Trophies.

So why did the the Patriots do this, and why now?

Well, according to Rovell, NFL teams haven’t really considered buying their own planes, as the maximum amount of road games a team could play is just 12, including the Super Bowl. But the cost of charter travel is on the rise, and major airlines have begun retiring planes that teams use to fly around the league. So, while the Patriots are the first team to make their mark on the skies, they probably won’t be the last.

It’s worth noting that these planes generally cost somewhere between $5 million and $65 million, according to Rovell. That means there are a slew of players that carry heavier price tags than a Boeing 767.

