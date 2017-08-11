Patriots Sign Defensive End, Cut Cornerback After First Preseason Game

The New England Patriots on Friday shored up their lean group of edge rushers, signing undrafted rookie defensive end Keionta Davis one day after their preseason opener.

Davis was a collegiate star at Tennessee-Chattanooga, racking up 31 sacks over his four seasons and earning two FCS All-America selections.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 271 pounds, Davis was projected as a mid- to late-round selection in the 2017 NFL Draft but went undrafted after doctors at the NFL Scouting Combine discovered a bulging disk in his neck. The Patriots were the first NFL team to sign him.

“A lot of teams wanted me to come to mini-camp, but the only thing I can do is rest,” Davis told the Times Free Press in May. “There’s no rehab. I just have to let my body heal.”

Davis’ signing came after rookie defensive end Deatrich Wise left Thursday’s 31-24 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Patriots already were light at the position following Rob Ninkovich’s retirement last month.

To make room for Davis on the 90-man roster, New England released rookie cornerback Dwayne Thomas, who played four special teams snaps Thursday night and did not see the field on defense.

