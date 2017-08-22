Patriots Specials ‘Do Your Job, Part 2,’ ‘America’s Game’ To Premiere In Week 1

There will be plenty of appointment television for New England Patriots fans during the first week of September.

In addition to New England’s regular-season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, the team will be the subject of three documentary specials. The first, “Do Your Job, Part 2,” will premiere Sunday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Patriots fans surely remember Part 1, which explored key moments from the Patriots’ 2014 Super Bowl run and featured interviews with coach Bill Belichick and several members of his staff, many of whom rarely speak publicly.

Expect this installment, which will be narrated by Academy Award-winning actor and Boston native Edward Norton, to follow a similar blueprint.

“Do Your Job, Part 2” will re-air Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network, kicking off a night of Patriots-centric programming. The Super Bowl LI edition of “America’s Game” will debut at 9 p.m., followed at 10 p.m. by an episode of “NFL Top 10” that will count down Tom Brady’s most memorable victories.

The network has yet to announce which Patriots players will be featured in this year’s “America’s Game.” In 2014, it was wide receiver Julian Edelman, tight end Rob Gronkowski and safety Devin McCourty.

WEEI.com was the first to report the premiere dates Tuesday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images