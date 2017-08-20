Patriots-Texans Preseason Recap: Backup QBs Struggle With Ball Security

New England Patriots quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett have had better nights.

Garoppolo and Brissett both had ball-security issues in the Patriots’ 27-23 loss to the Houston Texans on Saturday night at NRG Stadium. Garoppolo threw an interception and lost a fumble while Brissett fumbled out of the end zone as he was attempting to lead the Patriots on a two-minute drill to win the game.

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Courtney Cox recapped the Patriots’ preseason loss with a Live Postgame Show. Watch the video above to see who shined and struggled and what we learned from Saturday night’s matchup.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images