Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Alan Branch Returns To Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — Defensive tackle Alan Branch returned to the field Monday for the New England Patriots’ final open practice of training camp.

Branch suited up for the helmets-and-shells session, signifying he’d been removed from the physically unable to perform list. He had been present at each of the Patriots’ previous training camp practices but did not participate.

Five players were absent from Monday’s practice: tight end Matt Lengel, tackle Tony Garcia, linebacker Shea McClellin and special teamers Brandon King and Matthew Slater.

Safety Damarius Travis and wide receiver Cody Hollister wore red non-contact jerseys during practice.

Defensive ends Deatrich Wise and Keionta Davis watched the start of practice in sweats before shifting to a separate field for conditioning work. Wise suffered a head injury during Thursday’s preseason-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis signed with the team on Friday.

Joining Wise and Davis on the lower field were tackle Nate Solder, running back Mike Gillislee, offensive lineman Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) and linebackers Dont’a Hightower (PUP) and Shea McClellin. Solder and Gillislee wore helmets and shells; Jelks, Hightower and McClellin did not.

Tight end James O’Shaughnessy and wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell were full participants in practice after being limited last week and sitting out against the Jaguars.

Next up for the Patriots is a trip to Sulphur Springs, W.Va., where they’ll take part in joint practices with the Houston Texans on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images