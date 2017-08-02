Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Mike Gillislee Among Six Limited On Day 6

FOXBORO, Mass. — Six New England Patriots players spent the bulk of Wednesday’s training camp practice running through drills on a separate field, which typically indicates those players are recovering from an injury.

The group working separately included wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola, safety Duron Harmon, running back Mike Gillislee, safety David Jones and tight end James O’Shaughnessy. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, defensive tackle Alan Branch and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks joined them on the lower field, as they have throughout training camp.

Mitchell, Harmon, Gillislee, Jones and O’Shaughnessy all wore full pads, while Hightower, Branch and Jelks wore sweats. Hightower and Branch are on the physically unable to perform list, and Jelks is on the non-football injury list.

Harmon missed practice Sunday and Tuesday after suffering an apparent knee injury in Saturday’s session. The Patriots were off Monday.

Amendola returned to the main field for the tail end of practice but did not participate in team drills.

Only two players were missing Wednesday: wide receiver Cody Hollister and defensive tackle Josh Augusta. Hollister suffered an apparent hand/arm injury Friday and has not practiced since. The reason for Augusta’s absence was unclear.

Special teams ace Matthew Slater retired to the medical tent during the second half and did not return to the field. The nature and cause of his injury were unclear. Wide receiver Chris Hogan watched the tail end of practice with an ice pack on his right knee after getting dinged up during 11-on-11 drills.

