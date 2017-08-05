Patriots Training Camp Attendance: Nate Solder, Joe Thuney Return On Day 9

FOXBORO, Mass. — Matthew Slater was the only player missing from Saturday’s New England Patriots training camp practice.

The special teams captain has not practiced since leaving Thursday’s session early with an undisclosed injury.

Tackle Nate Solder and wide receiver Cody Hollister both returned to practice after sitting out multiple days. Solder missed practice Thursday and Friday, and Hollister missed six sessions after suffering an apparent hand/arm injury on Day 2 of camp.

Guard Joe Thuney also was back on the field after going down with an injury during Friday’s intrasquad scrimmage.

Solder, Hollister, safety David Jones, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell and running backs Mike Gillislee and Rex Burkhead all were limited in practice, spending most of the morning working on a separate field away from the team.

They were joined by linebacker Dont’a Hightower and defensive tackle Alan Branch, who are on the physically unable to perform list, and offensive lineman Andrew Jelks, who is on the non-football injury list.

Safety Duron Harmon and wide receivers Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola were full participants after being limited Friday.

The Patriots will be off Sunday before welcoming the Jacksonville Jaguars to town for joint practice beginning Monday morning.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images