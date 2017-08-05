Patriots Training Camp Observations: Devin Lucien Stands Out Again

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots took it easy Saturday before their scheduled off day.

The Patriots ran practice at about three-quarters speed and worked heavily on the run game. The Patriots have Sunday off before the Jacksonville Jaguars come to town Monday for joint practices.

Here’s everything we observed from practice.

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 8-of-14 in team drills while Jimmy Garoppolo went 8-of-11 with an interception and Jacoby Brissett finished 2-of-4.

— Garoppolo fumbled a snap and threw a pick to Nate Ebner.

— Cornerback Jonathan Jones had two pass breakups in practice. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy and safety Devin McCourty had one deflection apiece.

— Tight end Rob Gronkowski had to run a lap for running, not jumping, offsides in a team drill.

— Wide receiver Devin Lucien caught a deep ball from Garoppolo in tight coverage. He made two such catches Friday in the Patriots’ scrimmage.

— Wide receiver Cody Hollister and offensive tackle Nate Solder returns to practice. Hollister had been out since last Friday. Solder missed two practices.

— Wide receiver Matthew Slater remained out of practice.

— Defensive tackle Alan Branch (physically unable to perform list), linebacker Dont’a Hightower (PUP) and offensive tackle Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) were present in sweats but worked on a lower practice field away from teammates.

— Guard Joe Thuney practiced after leaving Friday’s scrimmage early with a trainer.

— Offensive tackle Nate Solder, safety David Jones, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Cody Hollister and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were limited, working on the lower practice field with the PUP guys.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images