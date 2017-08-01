Patriots Training Camp Observations: Jimmy Garoppolo Sloppy In Fifth Practice

FOXBORO, Mass. — The heat and humidity looked like it got to backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Tuesday.

Garoppolo was sloppy in the Patriots’ fifth practice and third straight in pads. Here what we observed from training camp.

— Garoppolo went 8-of-15 with two interceptions in 11-on-11 drills and 11-of-18 with two interceptions overall. He could have had a third interception that cornerback Eric Rowe broke up. Tom Brady went 16-of-23 in 11-on-11s and 19-of-28 overall. Jacoby Brissett went 5-of-10 in 11-on-11s and 16-of-29 with an interception overall.

— Safeties Devin McCourty and Damarius Travis and cornerback Justin Coleman intercepted passes. Rowe, cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and D.J. Killings, safety Jason Thompson and defensive end Deatrich Wise broke up passes.

— Defensive linemen Vincent Valentine and Josh Augusta, linebacker Harvey Langi, offensive linemen Joe Thuney and Ted Karras and Garoppolo took laps during practice. Karras and Garoppolo muffed a snap.

— Running backs Brandon Bolden and D.J. Foster, wide receivers Devin Lucien and Tony Washington and tight end Dwayne Allen dropped passes.

— Wise, Thuney and defensive lineman Woodrow Hamilton performed well in pass-rush drills. Offensive tackle Antonio Garcia also continues to impress.

— The Patriots were in full pads for the third straight practice after taking Monday off. They started off practice practicing scramble drills. Running back D.J. Foster and wide receivers K.J. Maye and Tony Washington were imitating mobile quarterbacks against the Patriots’ edge rushers.

— Wide receiver Cody Hollister and safety Duron Harmon were the only players absent from practice. Linebacker Dont’a Hightower (physically unable to perform list), defensive tackle Alan Branch (PUP) and rookie offensive tackle Andrew Jelks (non-football injury list) were present in sweats but didn’t participate.

— Wide receivers Malcolm Mitchell and Danny Amendola and rookie safety David Jones worked on a side field away from their teammates with Hightower and Branch.

— Linebacker Elandon Roberts injured his left foot or ankle early in practice. He had trouble putting full weight on his left leg as he limped off the field, got it taped up and was back on the field. Tight end James O’Shaughnessy left practice midway through with head trainer Jim Whalen.

— Gilmore and wide receiver Julian Edelman got into a scrap near the end of practice and were ejected, as is standard operating procedure for Patriots practices.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images