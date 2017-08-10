Patriots Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Week 1 Online

The New England Patriots will play their first game since winning Super Bowl LI when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the preseason Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

These teams have practiced together in Foxboro throughout the week, but several notable Patriots players, including Tom Brady, aren’t expected to play.

Here’s how to watch Patriots vs. Jaguars online.

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images