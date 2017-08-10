Patriots Vs. Jaguars Live: Updates, Analysis From Preseason Opener

p

8 a.m. ET: After more than six months, we finally can say it: The New England Patriots have a football game tonight.

The Patriots will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium in the preseason opener for both teams — New England’s first game action of the summer after 12 training camp practices.

We won’t see several big-name Patriots in this one — quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Mike Gillislee and wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Julian Edelman all are not expected to play, according to a report from the Boston Herald’s Jeff Howe — but tonight’s contest will offer us a glimpse at dozens of players hoping to crack the team’s final 53-man roster.

That group features a number of rookies who will be donning Patriots jerseys for the first time, including training camp standouts Deatrich Wise, Harvey Langi and Adam Butler. All three could see time with the first-team defense against the Jaguars, as could Derek Rivers, the team’s top pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

In addition to Brady, Gronkowski, Gillislee, Cooks and Edelman, we also expect the following players to be inactive, based on their status in practice this week:

Danny Amendola, WR

Matthew Slater, WR

Eric Rowe, CB

Shea McClellin, LB

Nate Solder, OT

Tony Garcia, OT

Matt Lengel, TE

James O’Shaughnessy, TE

David Jones, S

Cody Hollister, WR

Dont’a Hightower, LB (physically unable to perform list)

Alan Branch, DT (PUP)

Andrew Jelks, OL (non-football injury list)

Stay tuned throughout the day for updates and analysis leading up to kickoff, which is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images