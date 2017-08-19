Patriots Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Preseason Game Online

The New England Patriots chose to sit 40 players — many of them veteran starters — in their preseason opener. Some of those players should have a chance to see the field Saturday night when the Patriots visit the Houston Texans in preseason game No. 2.

The Patriots and Texans have gotten to know one another quite well over the past year. They squared off in Week 3 of last season, in the divisional round of the 2016 postseason and in two joint practices earlier this week. They also have a regular-season matchup scheduled for Sept. 24.

Here’s how to watch their preseason meeting online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. ET

Live stream: NFL Game Pass

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images