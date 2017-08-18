Pedro Martinez Retakes The Mound In Oldtime Baseball Game To Fight ALS

Pedro Martinez was back on the mound in a No. 45 Boston Red Sox uniform on Thursday night.

The three-time Cy Young winner took part in the Abbot Financial Management Oldtime Baseball Game to benefit the John Martin Fund and ALS Therapy Development Institute. Red Sox brass, the Frates family and many others were on hand as NESN.com’s Rachel Holt tells you how they all honored Martin, a longtime videographer at NESN.

Click here to donate to the John Martin Fund and watch the video above to see Pedro take the mound.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com