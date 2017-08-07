Pete Rose Likely Done With FOX Sports Amid Statutory Rape Allegations

You might’ve seen the last of Pete Rose as an MLB studio analyst.

Rose, who recently was accused of committing statutory rape in the 1970s, might not return to the FOX Sports broadcast for the MLB postseason, according to Sports Illustrated’s Richard Deitsch. The game’s all-time hits leader, along with fellow greats Alex Rodriguez and Frank Thomas, formed a surprisingly effective and popular team last October.

“Last week, a FOX Sports spokesperson declined comment to SI on Rose’s status at the network,” Deitsch wrote Monday. “Asked when Rose is next scheduled to appear on air, a FOX spokesperson said there is no current date for his next on-air assignment. SI legal expert Michael McCann said Rose’s TV contract likely contains ‘morals clause’ language that could be invoked to end his deal on grounds of statutory rape allegation.

“Given the nature of his admission alone, the optics of keeping him on-air, as well as the plague of negative publicity surrounding FOX News, FOX Business Network and FOX Sports from sexual harassment complaints, Rose has likely made his last broadcast with FOX Sports.”

Although state statute-of-limitations laws prevent him from facing any charges, Rose has faced public scorn since a now-grown woman, in a statement filed July 31, claimed he began a sexual relationship with her in Ohio before she was 16 years old. The age of consent in Ohio is 16, but it’s higher in other states, and the woman — identified as “Jane Doe” — said she and Rose had sex outside of Ohio.

Rose was scheduled to be honored during the Philadelphia Phillies “alumni weekend” later this month, but the team since has announced the 76-year-old no longer will attend.

