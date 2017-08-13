PGA Championship 2017 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Justin Thomas, Rest Of Field

All of the talk heading into the 99th PGA Championship was about Jordan Spieth’s quest for the career grand slam, but when all was said and done at Quail Hollow Club, Spieth’s good friend, Justin Thomas, took home his first career major title.

Thomas used a Sunday surge to overtake Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. The 24-year-old star carded a final-round three-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at 8-under-par. He used a 40-foot chip-in birdie to take a share of the lead and held off late-round surges from Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari to win the year’s final major.

For his win, Thomas will receive just under $2 million. The total purse for the tournament is $10.5 million.

Here are the payouts for the top 50 scorers at the 2017 PGA Championship, per CBS. Cick to see the final leaderboard.

1st: $1,890,000

2nd: $1,134,000

3rd: $714,000

4th: $504,000

5th: $420,000

6th: $357,000

7th: $330,000

8th: $305,000

9th: $280,000

10th: $260,000

11th: $240,000

12th: $220,000

13th: $200,000

14th: $190,000

15th: $180,000

16th: $170,000

17th: $160,000

18th: $150,000

19th: $140,000

20th: $130,000

21st: $120,000

22nd: $110,000

23rd: $100,000

24th: $92,000

25th: $84,000

26th: $76,000

27th: $73,000

28th: $70,000

29th: $67,000

30th: $64,000

31st: $61,000

32nd: $59,000

33rd: $57,000

34th: $55,000

35th: $53,000

36th: $51,000

37th: $49,000

38th: $47,000

39th: $45,000

40th: $43,000

41st: $41,000

42nd: $39,000

43rd: $37,000

44th: $35,000

45th: $33,000

46th: $31,000

47th: $29,500

48th: $28,000

49th: $27,000

50th: $26,000

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images