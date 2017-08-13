PGA Championship 2017 Payouts: Prize Money For Winner Justin Thomas, Rest Of Field

All of the talk heading into the 99th PGA Championship was about Jordan Spieth’s quest for the career grand slam, but when all was said and done at Quail Hollow Club, Spieth’s good friend, Justin Thomas, took home his first career major title.
Thomas used a Sunday surge to overtake Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy. The 24-year-old star carded a final-round three-under-par 68 to finish the tournament at 8-under-par. He used a 40-foot chip-in birdie to take a share of the lead and held off late-round surges from Patrick Reed, Rickie Fowler and Francesco Molinari to win the year’s final major.
For his win, Thomas will receive just under $2 million. The total purse for the tournament is $10.5 million.
Here are the payouts for the top 50 scorers at the 2017 PGA Championship, per CBS. Cick to see the final leaderboard.
1st: $1,890,000
2nd: $1,134,000
3rd: $714,000
4th: $504,000
5th: $420,000
6th: $357,000
7th: $330,000
8th: $305,000
9th: $280,000
10th: $260,000
11th: $240,000
12th: $220,000
13th: $200,000
14th: $190,000
15th: $180,000
16th: $170,000
17th: $160,000
18th: $150,000
19th: $140,000
20th: $130,000
21st: $120,000
22nd: $110,000
23rd: $100,000
24th: $92,000
25th: $84,000
26th: $76,000
27th: $73,000
28th: $70,000
29th: $67,000
30th: $64,000
31st: $61,000
32nd: $59,000
33rd: $57,000
34th: $55,000
35th: $53,000
36th: $51,000
37th: $49,000
38th: $47,000
39th: $45,000
40th: $43,000
41st: $41,000
42nd: $39,000
43rd: $37,000
44th: $35,000
45th: $33,000
46th: $31,000
47th: $29,500
48th: $28,000
49th: $27,000
50th: $26,000
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images
