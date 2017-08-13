PGA Championship Live Stream: Watch Final Round Of Golf Major Online

Can Kevin Kisner hold off the rest of the field to become golf’s last major champion of 2017?

The sports world will watch as he tries to do so Sunday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., in the final round of the 2017 PGA Championship.

Kisner enters the round atop the leaderboard at 7-under-par, while Chris Stroud and Hideki Matsuyama trail him by one stroke, and Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen follow the leader by two strokes.

Here’s how to watch the PGA Championship final round online or on television.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV Coverage: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images