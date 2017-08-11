PGA Championship Live Stream: Watch Second Round Of Fourth Major Online

The final major of the year is in its second day, as the best golfers in the world are at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for Round 2 of the PGA Championship.

Entering play Friday, the top of the leaderboard is full of relative unknowns, with American Rickie Fowler (-2) being the biggest name in the top 10.

All eyes are on Jordan Spieth, though. The 24-year-old is looking to complete the career grand slam, as he already has victories at The Masters, the British Open and the U.S. Open. He had an up-and-down first round, ultimately finishing one-over par, though he did offer one of Thursday’s top highlights.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the PGA Championship online:

When: Friday, Aug. 11, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV Coverage: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images