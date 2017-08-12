PGA Championship Live Stream: Watch Third Round Of Fourth Major Online

Inclement weather only could delay the start of what should be a pivotal round in the 2017 PGA Championship.
The world’s best golfers will hit the links Saturday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for Round 3 of the PGA Championship.
Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama (both -8) enter Round 3 atop the leaderboard, with Jason Day and Chris Stroud trailing by two strokes and others Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen (both -5) also are in the hunt for the top spot.
Here’s how to watch the second round of the PGA Championship online:
When: Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: PGA.com
TV Coverage: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on TNT
