PGA Championship Live Stream: Watch Third Round Of Fourth Major Online

Inclement weather only could delay the start of what should be a pivotal round in the 2017 PGA Championship.

The world’s best golfers will hit the links Saturday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for Round 3 of the PGA Championship.

Kevin Kisner and Hideki Matsuyama (both -8) enter Round 3 atop the leaderboard, with Jason Day and Chris Stroud trailing by two strokes and others Francesco Molinari and Louis Oosthuizen (both -5) also are in the hunt for the top spot.

Here’s how to watch the second round of the PGA Championship online:

When: Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: PGA.com

TV Coverage: Begins at 1 p.m. ET on TNT

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images