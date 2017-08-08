PGA Championship Reportedly Will Move To May in 2019 As Golf Shuffles Schedule

The 2017 PGA Championship gets underway Thursday, but golf’s fourth major reportedly soon will become its second.

The Associated Press reported Monday that the PGA of America plans to announce the reshuffling of golf’s major season beginning in 2019. The announcement is expected to be made later this week at Quail Hollow Golf & Country Club, where the 2017 PGA Championship is set to be played.

The plan reportedly is to shift the PGA Championship to May, which will allow the rest of the major season to stretch its legs, rather than having the final three majors take place over a seven-week span.

And this also will shift The Players Championship, which is dubbed as golf’s “fifth major,” from May to March, giving the sport five consecutive months of marquee tournaments.

The PGA also hopes that having its championship in May will attract more viewers, as holding the prestigious tournament in August has led to tournaments being played in softer conditions with fewer viewers, as the attention begins to shift to the NFL. The new schedule also will allow the FedEx Cup Playoffs to wrap up around Labor Day and not stretch into football season.

Bethpage Black is set to host the 2019 PGA Championship in Long Island.

