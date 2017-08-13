PGA Championship Tee Times: Final-Round Pairings At Quail Hollow Club

It’s usually not the case, but the PGA Championship has turned into one of the toughest tests in golf — at least for the 2017 season.

With only one more round to play, Kevin Kisner leads the year’s final major at 7-under after shooting a 1-over-par 72 during Saturday’s third round. But he doesn’t have much breathing room.

Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Stroud, Justin Thomas and Louis Oosthuizen all are within two strokes of Kisner, which is pretty impressive this weekend at Quail Hollow with only 15 players currently under par.

So, let’s take a look at the tee times for the final round of the PGA Championship (all times ET).

8:05 a.m.: Charles Howell III

8:15 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Omar Uresti

8:25 a.m.: Dylan Frittelli, Russell Henley

8:35 a.m.: Adam Scott, Anirban Lahiri

8:45 a.m.: Daniel Summerhays, Cody Gribble

8:55 a.m.: Hideto Tanihara, Lee Westwood

9:05 a.m.: Charley Hoffman, K.T. Kim

9:15 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Alex Noren

9:25 a.m.: Jason Dufner, Webb Simpson

9:35 a.m.: Shane Lowry, Bud Cauley

9:45 a.m.: Bill Haas, Rory McIlroy

9:55 a.m.: Keegan Bradley, Dustin Johnson

10:15 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak

10:25 a.m.: Jamie Lovemark, Steve Stricker

10:35 a.m.: Kelly Kraft, Marc Leishman

10:45 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Bryson DeChambeau

10:55 a.m.: Jon Rahm, Jim Herman

11:05 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter

11:15 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, David Lingmerth

11:25 a.m.: Kevin Chappell, Sean O’Hair

11:35 a.m.: Brooks Koepka, D.A. Points

11:45 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Ryan Moore

12:05 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Brian Harman

12:15 p.m.: Jordan L. Smith, Matt Kuchar

12:25 p.m.: Pat Perez, Richard Sterne

12:35 p.m.: Byeong Hun An, Billy Horschel

12:45 p.m.: James Hahn, Tony Finau

12:55 p.m.: Robert Streb, Chris Wood

1:05 p.m.: Satoshi Kodaira, Henrik Stenson

1:15 p.m.: Jason Day, J.B. Holmes

1:25 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Paul Casey

1:45 p.m.: Sung Kang, Ryan Fox

1:55 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Chez Reavie

2:05 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Scott Brown

2:15 p.m.: Graham DeLaet, Patrick Reed

2:25 p.m.: Louis Oosthuizen, Grayson Murray

2:35 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

2:45 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Chris Stroud

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images