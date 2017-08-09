PGA Championship Tee Times: First-, Second-Round Groupings At Quail Hollow Club

At least for now, the PGA Championship still is being held in August, and that’s good news for golf fans this weekend.

The best golfers in the world will head to Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C., for the final major of the year and the 99th playing of the PGA Championship.

Jimmy Walker is the defending champion, but he’ll have a host of notable players looking to claim the Wanamaker Trophy this weekend. That includes Rory McIlroy, who has had plenty of success at Quail Hollow over the years, and Jordan Spieth as he goes for the career Grand Slam.

Here’s a full list of tee times for both Rounds 1 and 2 (Note: The players are grouped by which hole they tee off at, and all times are Eastern and via PGA.com).

7:20 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1/12:30 p.m., Round 2, Hole 10: Grayson Murray, Rich Berberian Jr., Peter Uihlein

7:30 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1/12:40 p.m., Round 2, Hole 10: Adam Rainaud, Tony Finau, Fabrizio Zanotti

7:40 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1/12:50 p.m., Round 2, Hole 10: Younghan Song, Dave McNabb, Charles Howell III

7:50 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1/1 p.m., Round 2, Hole 10: Sung Kang, Wesley Bryan, Dylan Frittelli

8 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 1:10 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: William McGirt, Francesco Molinari, Jim Herman

8:10 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 1:20 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Gary Woodland, Andy Sullivan, Kyle Stanley

8:20 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 1:30 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Rich Beem, Vijah Singh, John Daly

8:30 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 1:40 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Louis Oosthuizen, Danny Willett

8:40 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 1:50 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Thomas Pieters, Xander Schauffele, Rod Pampling

8:50 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 2 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendan Steele, Hudson Swafford

9 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 2:10 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Cameron Smith, Bernd Wiesberger, Brandon Stone

9:10 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 2:20 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: K.T. Kim, Greg Gregory, James Hahn

9:20 a.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 2:30 p.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Richard Sterne, Ryan Vermeer, Chris Stroud

12:35 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 7:25 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Lucas Glover, Matt Dobyns, Hideto Tanihara

12:45 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 7:35 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Mike Small, Jason Kokrak, Satoshi Kodaira

12:55 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 7:45 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Thomas Bjorn, Branden Grace, Pat Perez

1:05 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 7:55 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Adam Scott, Luke Donald, Webb Simpson

1:15 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:05 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Bill Horschel, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Si Woo Kim

1:25 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:15 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Jimmy Walker, Phil Mickelson, Jason Dufner

1:35 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:25 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

1:45 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:35 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Matt Kuchar, Justin Rose, Chris Kirk

1:55 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:45 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Daniel Berger, Jim Furyk, Kevin Kisner

2:05 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 8:55 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Ross Fisher, Rafa Cabrera-Bello

2:15 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 9:05 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Jhonattan Vegas, Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Smith

2:25 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 9:15 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Alex Beach, Sean O’Hair, Kevin Na

2:35 p.m., Round 1, Hole 1; 9:25 a.m./Round 2, Hole 10: Chris Moody, Luke List, Jamie Lovemark

7:25 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 12:35 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Shane Lowry, Stuart Deane, Pablo Larrazabal

7:35 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 12:45 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Alex Noren, Scott Hebert, Russell Knox

7:45 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 12:55 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Hideki Matsuyama, Ernie Els, Ian Poulter

7:55 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:05 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Daniel Summerhays, Robert Streb, Chris Wood

8:05 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:15 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed

8:15 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:25 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Paul Casey

8:25 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:35 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Sergio Garcia, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth

8:35 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:45 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, Henrik Stenson

8:45 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 1:55 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley, David Love III

8:55 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 2:05 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Zach Johnson, Lee Westwood, Charley Hoffman

9:05 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 2:15 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: David Lingmerth, Scott Brown, Nicolas Colsaerts

9:15 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 2:25 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Scott Hend, Kennt Pigman, Andrew Johnston

9:25 a.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 2:35 p.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Kelly Kraft, Brian Smock, Patrick Rodgers

12:30 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 7:20 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: David Muttitt, Bud Cauley, Graham DeLaet

12:40 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 7:30 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Rod Perry, Yuta Ikeda, Emiliano Grillo

12:50 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 7:40 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Joost Luiten, Paul Claxton, Russell Henley

1 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 7:50 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Patrick Cantlay, Thongchai Jaidee, Doren Kjeldsen

1:10 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Omar Uresti, Y.E. Yang, Shaun Micheel

1:20 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8:10 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Danny Lee, Marc Leishman, Anirban Lahiri

1:30 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8:20 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Byeong Hun An, Kevin Chappell, Machenzie Hughes

1:40 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8:30 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Jonas Blixt, Steve Stricker, Brian Harman

1:50 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8:40 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: D.A. Points, Tyrell Hatton, Adam Hadwin

2 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 8:50 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Martin Laird, Bill Haas, Graeme McDowell

2:10 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 9 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Jeunghun Wang, Alexander Levy, Jamie Broce

2:20 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 9:10 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: JJ Wood, Ryan Fox, Haotong Li

2:30 p.m., Round 1, Hole 10; 9:20 a.m./Round 2, Hole 1: Jaysen Hansen, Cody Gribble, Chez Reavie

Thumbnail photo via Rob Schumacher/USA TODAY Sports Images