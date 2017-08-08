Rafael Devers Has Impressed John Farrell With Patient Approach At Plate

Rafael Devers has wowed since his call-up from Triple-A Pawtucket.

The Boston Red Sox phenom has gotten off to a hot start at the plate, as he became the third player in franchise history to record 10 hits in his first six career games.

Red Sox manager John Farrell has been very impressed with the 20-year-old’s approach at the dish, and he noted that when the young third baseman gets deep into the count, his at-bats tend to be more productive.

To hear more from Farrell on Devers’ plate discipline, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

